December 6, 2021
Reece James' Father Reveals Chelsea Defender Played 'Football as Homework' When Younger

Author:

Nigel James has revealed that his son Reece, current Chelsea player, used to be assigned 'football as homework' when he was younger.

The 21-year-old has been on fine form since returning from loan from Wigan Athletic and he has solidified his place as one of the best right-backs in the league.

Speaking to the Athletic, his father opened up on Reece's childhood playing football.

He said: “It was like homework,” Nigel said. “It was compulsory that I had to arrange a kickabout before he did any school work. He continued doing things out here even when he was signed up to clubs, including the first years at Chelsea. You could count on one hand how many birthday parties he went to. It was just football, football.

“The kids would be out here ’til dark. I’d have to come and get them in sometimes. They used to come back and get a flask with some tomato soup. For our food shopping, they’d want us to buy 10-12 cans. They never ate it indoors, it was to put in a flask and bring over here. It meant there was no time wasted by having something to eat. They drove themselves.”

James will be looking to continue his fine form this season as he looks to add to his trophy cabinet, winning a senior medal with the Champions League last season.

