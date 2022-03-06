Reece James Happy to Be Back in Premier League Action for Chelsea `

Chelsea defender Reece James has expressed his delight in returning to Premier League action against Burnley.

The Blues came out 4-0 victors at Turf Moor, with James having his part by scoring and providing an assist.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app after the match, James admitted he is delighted to be back.

IMAGO / News Images

"It has been a while since I have played in the Premier League and I am happy to be back fit again and to help the team out," he said.



The Cobham graduate returned to action against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final before featuring against Luton Town in midweek.

The clash against Burnley saw James make his first start since December, when he suffered his injury, and continued to explain how the recent games have felt.

He continued: "The last few games we have picked up a bit of momentum against two tough teams. We have come off the back of losing to Liverpool which was hard to take but even so, there are still many more competitions this season.

"You can’t dwell on setbacks and disappointments. We lost (the Carabao Cup final) and have to take it on the chin. It is in the past now and we have to look forward."

Chelsea will be hoping that James can continue to show his impressive form towards the end of the season as Thomas Tuchel's side compete for the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League trophies.

