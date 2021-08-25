Reece James is Looking Forward to 'Tough Game' Against Liverpool

Chelsea wing-back Reece James has looked ahead to the Blues' Premier League clash at Anfield this weekend.

James played brilliantly against Arsenal, bagging a goal and an assist in the 2-0 victory.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, the Cobham graduate looked forward to the weekend's clash.

"Liverpool have been up there at the top of the Premier League for the last few seasons so we know going there will be a very tough game." he said.

The defender put in a fantastic ball to Romelu Lukaku for his debut goal which opened the scoring on the 15th minute against Arsenal and will be looking to provide even more service for the Belgian when the Blues travel north.

Speaking on their preperation to the game, James admitted: "We need to prepare right and bring the same intensity as today into that game but our team is very strong.

"We have a number of top players in each position so when one top player comes off, there’s another one replacing them, which keeps the competition really high."

Chelsea have been labelled early favourites for the title as Manchester United and Manchester City have already dropped point against unfancied opposition.

The 21-year-old proceeded to discuss the pressure on his teammates this season.

"I wouldn’t say there’s any pressure on us right now." he said.

"We have to take it game by game but obviously our aim is to win every week. Everybody here is ambitious and wants to win the title but we just have to take things slowly right now."

