NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Reece James knee injury latest: Scan delivers positive news, surgery last resort

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea have received an injury boost concerning Reece James after the results of his scans were revealed.

The 21-year-old went for scans over the weekend on his knee after discomfort increased over the past couple of games. 

It was unknown if James needed to undergo surgery, however the Athletic have confirmed that the results have shown that James will only need surgery as a last resort. 

James will now be rested by Chelsea for a few games to be given time to recover. 

Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta will now come into the side to face West Ham on Monday. 

Hakim Ziyech is expected to miss Monday's clash, while Callum Hudson-Odoi could return to the side. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

chelsea-v-sheffield-united-premier-league (8)
News

Reece James knee injury latest: Scan delivers positive news, surgery last resort

fbl-eur-c1-chelsea-rennes (6)
News

Kurt Zouma: Chelsea 'confident' ahead of West Ham clash

chelsea-fc-v-fc-krasnodar-group-e-uefa-champions-league (10)
News

Antonio Rudiger not satisfied with current situation at Chelsea

burnley-v-chelsea-premier-league (3)
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi could return for Chelsea against West Ham

lewis bate 1
Opinions

Lewis Bate: The Story So Far

manchester-united-v-chelsea-premier-league (2)
News

Hakim Ziyech expected to miss Chelsea's clash against West Ham

chelsea-v-sheffield-united-premier-league (8)
News

Chelsea defender Reece James undergoes scan on knee injury

wolverhampton-wanderers-v-chelsea-premier-league (12)
News

Christian Pulisic compared to former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard

fbl-eng-pr-west-ham-chelsea
News

David Moyes: Frank Lampard is building a 'very good' Chelsea team