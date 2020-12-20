Reece James knee injury latest: Scan delivers positive news, surgery last resort

Chelsea have received an injury boost concerning Reece James after the results of his scans were revealed.

The 21-year-old went for scans over the weekend on his knee after discomfort increased over the past couple of games.

It was unknown if James needed to undergo surgery, however the Athletic have confirmed that the results have shown that James will only need surgery as a last resort.

James will now be rested by Chelsea for a few games to be given time to recover.

Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta will now come into the side to face West Ham on Monday.

Hakim Ziyech is expected to miss Monday's clash, while Callum Hudson-Odoi could return to the side.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube