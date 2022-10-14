Reece James' Knee Injury May Require Surgery
The young defender was withdrawn during the second half of Chelsea's 2-0 victory over AC Milan after going down following a challenge with Theo Hernandez.
The immediate tests in the aftermath of the game suggested that the injury wasn't too serious and that James would be back in time for the Blues' clash with Manchester United next Saturday, but this afternoon's reports are saying that a second test has shown that the injury may require surgery.
Graham Potter remained optimistic in his pre-match conference this afternoon, however, saying that the reports are speculation at this moment in time with James due to visit a specialist this weekend where the full extent of the diagnosis will be revealed.
Chelsea fans will wait with bated breath for any updates of the next test, with James having suffered a hamstring injury in last season's Champions League group against Juventus that kept him out for almost three months.
This injury news will also be a tough pill to swallow for England boss Gareth Southgate with James almost nailed on to be a starter for his country at the World Cup next month, meaning the 52-year old now has three right-backs in James, Kyle Walker and Trent-Alexander Arnold all injured as the provisional World Cup squad announcement nears.
