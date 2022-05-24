Reece James has made an injury promise ahead of the new season, having spent much of the previous campaign on the sidelines.

The defender suffered with injuries as Chelsea's form dipper in his absence.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, James has discussed his injuries and looked forward to a season without interruptions.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel previously admitted that he is impressed that his side are in the top three of the Premier League after James spent a period on the sidelines with injuries.

He said: "You see the quality. You see what we missed over weeks. It is the story of the season. We miss too many key players for too long. Need to compensate. We do on a high level, full credit to the team.

"We are in top three and deserve to be there. It is quite the loss when you see performances like this and miss this for months. From him, Kova, N'Golo, Chilwell. Far too much."

However, James has admitted that he is keen to ensure that he does not miss matches and give people the opportunity to say that Chelsea miss him.

"I don't really want to be out for people to say that he's missed. I want to be playing every game I can and this season has probably been my worst season for injuries," he said.

The Blues wing-back continued to promise to work on himself going into next season to ensure that he spends less time on the sideline.

He concluded: "I've picked up more than I ever have before. That's something I need to work on going into the new season. I'm sure there are a few things I can adapt or change going into the new season, to try and change and make sure I don't reoccur the same injuries."

