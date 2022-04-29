Reece James Makes Honest Admission Regarding Wing-Back Role at Chelsea

Chelsea defender Reece James has opened up regarding his role at wing-back for the Blues after their draw against Manchester United.

The wing-back was on fine form, with acres of space on the right-hand side and was unlucky not to score in the second-half as his team drew 1-1 despite their dominance.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, James admitted that he feels that he can have more of an impact when playing higher up the pitch.

IMAGO / Colorsport

He said:"I can do more when I'm higher up. Happy to help the team."

This comes after Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel discussed the best position for James and where he sees him playing in the future.

He said: "We had recently Reece James playing in his position in the back three because of his physicality, his speed against key players on the left side from opponents."

“I think the back three is less demanding physically in comparison to the wing-back position.

"Given he comes back from a long injury, a muscle injury, from a re-injury over so many weeks, it is a bit of an advantage to have him in a back three because it is less demanding physically.

IMAGO / PA Images

"This is the next step - how many games can he play wingback if he plays wingback during a season? Reliable on a level where he is decisive. It is less demanding physically in terms of accelerations, long acceleration and high speed on a back three.

"That helps us have him on the pitch for more minutes. That’s why he plays in there. He can play both positions brilliantly. We only have him once so we need to decide but that’s the reason at the moment."

When pushed for an answer about whether he prefers him as a wing-back or in a back three, Tuchel concluded: “I love him in both positions. I’m not sure (on his best position).”

However it appears that James believes he can have a bigger impact higher up the pitch and showed this at Old Trafford.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube