Reece James & Mason Mount Receive England Call Ups for Upcoming Friendlies

Chelsea stars Reece James and Mason Mount have been called up to the England squad for their upcoming friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast. 

The Blues pair have been crucial to their side's success so far this season, with both featuring in their country's Euro 2020 squad during the summer. 

England boss Gareth Southgate announced his 25 man squad as they look forward to competing in the World Cup later on this year. 

The squad for their upcoming friendlies was announced on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, with two Chelsea players making the list.

Alongside James and Mount are the likes of Tammy Abraham, Conor Gallagher and Marc Guehi, all of which have risen through the ranks at Cobham to become professional footballers.

Abraham left the club in the summer to join Serie A side Roma under the management of former Blues boss Jose Mourinho, where he has scored 20 goals in 38 appearances for the Italian side.

Guehi also left Chelsea on a permanent deal to join fellow London outfit Crystal Palace, with Gallagher joining the Eagles on loan until the end of the season.

James has featured 26 times for the Blues this season, scoring six goals and assisting seven from right wing-back, despite him suffering a couple of injury problems during the campaign.

Mount has enjoyed similar success for the west London side, with eight goals and ten assists in 40 games for Chelsea so far this season.

He was on hand to provide the assist for Cesar Azpilicueta's winning goal against Lille on Wednesday night.

