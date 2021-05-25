Reece James Named in England's Provisional Squad for Euro 2020

Reece James has been included in the provisional England squad for the European Championships this summer, it has been revealed.

Gareth Southgate will announce his 30-man provisional squad on Tuesday 25 May at 1pm (UK) and James will be on the list that will be released.

As per the Athletic, James has been included following his impressive season at Chelsea, which has seen him in recent games show his versatility playing at right centre-back.

Southgate has delayed making his final decision on his 26-man squad to head to the tournament, and is giving himself extra time to assess the squad ahead of selecting the squad for the Championships.

His final selection has to be submitted by June 1, just 10 days before the tournament commences.

James' involvement has been heavily speculated with the strong competition on the right side of defence. Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all fighting for spots in the England team.

What about the other Chelsea players?

Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are expected to be in the squad which will be announced on Tuesday.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Fikayo Tomori is an outsider, and has been tipped by many to go to the Championships this summer, but it remains unclear whether he will be involved following his stellar six-month loan spell at AC Milan in Italy.

Tammy Abraham has been starved of game time at Chelsea, so he is set to miss out this summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube