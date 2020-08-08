Absolute Chelsea
Reece James and N'Golo Kante earn praise from Frank Lampard following performances in Chelsea's 4-1 defeat to Bayern Munich

Matt Debono

Chelsea duo Reece James and N'Golo Kante have been praised by Frank Lampard for their performances despite the Blues losing 4-1 against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

They crashed out of the last-16 of Europe with a scoreline of 7-1 on aggregate as a Robert Lewandowski brace helped ensure the Bavarians were not on the receiving end of a shock turnaround in Germany. 

fc-bayern-muenchen-v-chelsea-fc-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-second-leg (15)

Lampard's side had several injuries to contend with as Christian Pulisic, Pedro, Cesar Azpilicueta and Willian were all left at home ahead of the tie, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek was made unavailable in the lead up to the game.

As a result of Jorginho's suspension, N'Golo Kante was handed the captaincy at the Allianz Arena for the first time in Chelsea colours, while Reece James continued on at right-back. 

And the duo earned plaudits by their boss post-match, while several other Chelsea youngsters had their performances acknowledged. 

"Reece James going toe-to-toe with top players and putting in a top individual performance. Tammy, Mason and Callum all competing and fighting until the end," Lampard said.

fc-bayern-muenchen-v-chelsea-fc-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-second-leg (14)

"N’Golo Kante is another one who showed his quality. He’s played half the amount of games this season and we’ve missed him badly, but then he shows why he is the player that he is with his performance tonight, particularly in the second half."

Chelsea will now have some time off following the conclusion of the campaign which was delayed three months before preparing for the Premier League season which starts in just over a month's time. 

