Reece James: Norwich 'one of the biggest games of the season' for Chelsea

Reece James believes Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Norwich City on Tuesday is one of their biggest games of the season so far.

With three games remaining, it's crunch time for Frank Lampard's side. He's admitted that it is time for his squad to perform at this 'critical stage' and James has echoed his sentiments.

"It is going to be massive. It is probably one of the biggest games of the season," James said the official Chelsea website on Norwich.

"They are obviously a little bit down at the moment, they have just been relegated, and we need to finish the season strongly and cement our top-four position.

"Going into every game we need to fight and everyone knows the ambition and what we want to achieve at the end of the season, so everyone is going to be putting in 110 per cent, everyone will do the best they can to get the results we need to finish in the top four."

Chelsea remain in third spot despite their 3-0 defeat to Sheffield United after both Leicester City and Manchester United dropped points, which puts Champions League qualification back in their hands.

"That was a little boost for us going into this game against Norwich," he added.

"After losing 3-0 [to Sheffield United], no one is going to be happy. It was a chance to take a step closer to finishing in the top four and we weren’t able to do it.

"As you saw in the game, Sheffield United was a very well-structured team and they know what to do and when to do it. I have to say they were very good on the day and were hard to break down.

"We need to bounce back from such a difficult game and go again against Norwich."

