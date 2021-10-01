Reece James Not Fit Enough to Face Southampton, Confirms Thomas Tuchel

October 1, 2021
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Rules Chelsea Star Out of Southampton Clash

Author:

Reece James will remain sidelined on Saturday afternoon when Chelsea face Southampton in the Premier League.

He came off in the first half against Manchester City after sustaining a knock, but was called up to the England squad by Gareth Southgate earlier this week.

The England boss said he had a 'good chance' of playing against Southampton at the weekend, but Tuchel has written his comments off by stating James is not fit enough to feature against the Saints. 

sipa_35236197

Tuchel told the media on Friday in his pre-match press conference that James is still in the pool, and joked that he thought Southgate called the defender up to play in the water polo team. 

What Thomas Tuchel said

"When I saw it (the call up) I thought that maybe Reece goes with the water polo team with England because right now he trains in the pool. 

"I was quite surprised he was selected for the England football team. This will not happen as he is training in the pool right now.

"My understanding from the last information is that he cannot go. It must be a misunderstanding, nothing else."

While James is not available against Southampton, Mason Mount will return for the Blues, handing Tuchel a welcome injury boost as they look to stop a run of two straight defeats in all competitions. 

