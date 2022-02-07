Reece James Not Included in Chelsea's Club World Cup Squad Despite Travelling to Abu Dhabi

Reece James has not been included in Chelsea's 23-man squad for the Club World Cup despite travelling to Abu Dhabi with his team.

The defender is recovering from injury and was unlikely to be in the team, with a return in Abu Dhabi coming too early.

And now Chelsea's official submitted squad has not included James despite him being with his teammates in the Middle East.

The defender was pictured getting off the plane in Abu Dhabi with his teammates, surprising many Chelsea fans.

This comes after Thomas Tuchel revealed that James has caught the flu and will not be joining his side on their journey, just days before he in fact did travel.

"It is always a tricky one and he is a very physical player and he unfortunately caught the flu and this was like a setback in the last week. He lost days in his process coming back into the team," he said.

"He's not at team training yet so I think that answers the question. I think after these two weeks, he needs some time in team training to get the rhythm back and the confidence back before we can think about letting him play.

"He does not travel with us tomorrow to Abu Dhabi because he isn't part of team training and that answers the question."

However, James was then pictured in Abu Dhabi and has posted on his Instagram account.

Chelsea confirmed that James did not take part in team training but is instead working on his recovery and rehabilitation alone in the Middle East.

Edouard Mendy will take his place in the previously named squad, after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

