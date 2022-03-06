Skip to main content
Reece James on Chelsea's Momentum Following Burnley Victory

Reece James has discussed Chelsea's recent form and momentum following their 4-0 victory over Burnley.

The Blues struggled in the first-half before James put Thomas Tuchel's side ahead before a Kai Havertz brace and Christian Pulisic strike saw Chelsea score four.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app after beating Burnley, James opened up on the Blues' recent form.



Chelsea faced Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, falling to defeat in an epic penalty shoot-out before beating Luton Town 3-2 in the FA Cup fifth round. Next came their performance against Burnley, with James getting on the scoresheet.

He returned from injury as a substitute at Wembley against Liverpool before appearing from the bench against Luton once again.

Read More

His first start since December came on Saturday at Turf Moor.

When speaking about the recent form, James said: "The last few games we have picked up a bit of momentum against two tough teams. 



"We have come off the back of losing to Liverpool which was hard to take but even so, there are still many more competitions this season.

"You can’t dwell on setbacks and disappointments. We lost (the Carabao Cup final) and have to take it on the chin. It is in the past now and we have to look forward."

James will be hoping he can stay fit as Chelsea look to compete for the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League trophies towards the end of the season, being handed a boost as he is back fit and firing for Thomas Tuchel's side.

