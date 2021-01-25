Reece James pens emotional message thanking Frank Lampard following Chelsea sacking

Reece James has written an emotional farewell message to Frank Lampard who was sacked by Chelsea on Monday.

Lampard was relieved of his duties by the club after 18 months with results and performances not being deemed good enough.

Owner Roman Abramovich reinforced the 'very difficult' decision i axing Lampard.

Thomas Tuchel is expected to become the new boss of Chelsea and could be appointed and confirmed on Tuesday.

But as the players trained without Lampard on Monday, James who was handed his chance in the Blues side by Lampard, took to social media to thank him.

"As a Chelsea Fan growing up I’ve always looked up to you, idolised you. I can’t explain what it’s been like to play under you, the whole journey has been surreal. I cannot thank you enough for putting your trust into me and giving me the opportunity to play for my boyhood club!

"Thank you so much for all you have taught me, which I will continue to use throughout the rest of my career.

"Thank you for giving me the opportunity to live my dream! I’ll forever be thankful."

Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham have also penned messages of gratitude to Lampard as his departure has been felt across the fanbase.

Chelsea face Wolves on Wednesday evening and Tuchel could be in the dugout.

