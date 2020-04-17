Chelsea defender Reece James hails #PlayersTogether initiative to support NHS

Chelsea full-back Reece James has praised the initiative which was set up by a huge number of Premier League players.

The #PlayersTogether initiative was set up at the start of April to generate funds in order to support to the National Health Service [NHS] during the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League clubs and players came under scrutiny by the British Government to take a pay cut to support those in need, however the players wanted to ensure they knew and could control where their money was going to.

Led by Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, Chelsea leader Cesar Azpilicueta headed up speaking to the rest of his squad to support the initiative.

Blues defender Reece James spoke to the official Chelsea website praising the efforts to support 'the right people' when needed.

"I thought it was an amazing idea to bring the Premier League players together, players from many, many countries with different cultures, with different backgrounds, to get them involved during this difficult time we are all experiencing.

"It was not easy to set up because we are a lot of players and we want to help, we want to be involved with the problems, but also we want to have the security that the donations are going to the right people at the right time when they are needed."

The Premier League is currently suspended until further notice following the outbreak, and talks have taken place over plans to complete the current campaign.

All clubs are in agreement in seeing the 2019/20 season out with nine games to play.

