Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Chelsea defender Reece James hails #PlayersTogether initiative to support NHS

Matt Debono

Chelsea full-back Reece James has praised the initiative which was set up by a huge number of Premier League players. 

The #PlayersTogether initiative was set up at the start of April to generate funds in order to support to the National Health Service [NHS] during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Premier League clubs and players came under scrutiny by the British Government to take a pay cut to support those in need, however the players wanted to ensure they knew and could control where their money was going to. 

Led by Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, Chelsea leader Cesar Azpilicueta headed up speaking to the rest of his squad to support the initiative.

Blues defender Reece James spoke to the official Chelsea website praising the efforts to support 'the right people' when needed.

"I thought it was an amazing idea to bring the Premier League players together, players from many, many countries with different cultures, with different backgrounds, to get them involved during this difficult time we are all experiencing.

"It was not easy to set up because we are a lot of players and we want to help, we want to be involved with the problems, but also we want to have the security that the donations are going to the right people at the right time when they are needed."

The Premier League is currently suspended until further notice following the outbreak, and talks have taken place over plans to complete the current campaign. 

All clubs are in agreement in seeing the 2019/20 season out with nine games to play. 

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Willian: Out-of-contract winger wants to finish Premier League season with Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Willian remains keen to play a part in this season's Premier League campaign beyond his contract if required, but criticised the ongoing calls for players being obliged to take salary cuts.

Ben Davies

Who is Chelsea, Everton and Arsenal target Gabriel Magalhaes?

LOSC Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes is set to make the switch to the Premier League this summer, with Chelsea, Everton and Arsenal all showing interest.

Matt Debono

Lille president: Chelsea target Gabriel to join a 'really big club' - Everton & Arsenal interested

Lille president Gerard Lopez believes defender Gabriel Magalhaes will join a 'really big club' very soon amid interest from the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Chelsea remain focused on completing 2019/20 Premier League season

Chelsea have continued their desire to see the remainder of the current Premier League season out.

Matt Debono

AC Milan face competition from PSG to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko

PSG have reportedly joined the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko with AC Milan remaining in the hunt for a permanent deal for the €35 million-rated Frenchman.

Ben Davies

Christian Pulisic reflects on ‘really fun season’ at Chelsea

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has reflected on his first season at the club after joining from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Matt Debono

Carlo Ancelotti's 2009/10 title-winning Chelsea side third most entertaining side since 2000

Chelsea's 2009/10 Premier League triumph under Carlo Ancelotti has been listed as the third most entertaining side since 2000, according to a recent study.

Matt Debono

Barcelona manager delivers transfer ultimatum to Chelsea amid Philippe Coutinho interest

FC Barcelona manager Quique Setien has warned Chelsea they will need to match the Philippe Coutinho's asking price if a transfer is to materialise.

Ben Davies

Report: Chelsea make moves to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner

Chelsea have reportedly made a move for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner after making contact with the player's entourage regarding a summer transfer.

Ben Davies

Hakim Ziyech's former coach insists midfielder will hit the ground running at Chelsea following Premier League switch

Hakim Ziyech's former coach at Heerenveen Hans De Jong has spoken in support of the Ajax midfielder, insisting that he will be a huge success in the Premier League ahead of his summer move to Chelsea.

Ben Davies