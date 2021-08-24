Reece James Praises Romelu Lukaku Following Goalscoring Chelsea Debut

This could become quite a relationship.

Reece James was full of praise for Romelu Lukaku following his goalscoring debut against Arsenal at the Emirate on Sunday.

Lukaku opened the scoring before James bagged Chelsea's second on route to a 2-0 victory in the London derby.

Speaking following the match with Chelsea FC, James praised the Belgian.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Lukaku returned Chelsea on a club record fee of £97.5 million, signing from Inter Milan.

When asked about Lukaku's Man of the Match performance, his teammate said: "His performance speaks for itself. I don’t really need to say too much because everyone saw how well he played today, how he uses his body and bullies players"

Lukaku impressed on his first start for the club since his signing, bullying Arsenal defenders Pablo Mari and Rob Holding.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Thomas Tuchel's men were full of confidene as they brushed Arsenal aside, with James providing the assist for Lukaku's goal before the Belgian made space leading up to James bagging his own.

"I’m very happy he’s here. He showed his strengths and qualities with how good he is and how he scores goals. He’s a great addition to our team" James said.

The Blues travel to Anfield on Saturday as they prepare their title challenge this season.

More Chelsea Coverage

