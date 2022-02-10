Skip to main content
Reece James Provides Injury Update for Chelsea Fans as He Eyes Up Return to Action

Chelsea wing-back Reece James has provided Blues fans with an update on his return to the pitch following his layout due to injury.

The England international has been out of action since the beginning of 2022 due to a hamstring injury he suffered in a Premier League game against Brighton on 29 December.

In his absence, and with Ben Chilwell out injured, the Blues have been struggling without their usual wing-back options which has certainly affected results.

James took to his Instagram earlier today to announce he is closing in on his return to action, having returned to training earlier this month.

"Another session, one step closer," was the comment on James' Instagram post, exciting Chelsea fans up and down the country.

With both James and Chilwell out of action in 2022 so far, Spaniards Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso have both had to fill in on the left and right flanks for the European champions.

Chelsea even looked into the possibility of signing wide players over the January transfer window in their absence but nobody was signed in the end.

The Blues did, however, recall Kenedy from his season-long loan with Flamengo, but the Brazilian has yet to feature under Thomas Tuchel.

Manager Thomas Tuchel provided an update on James' recovery last week, insisting he is aiming for a return soon.

"I think after these two weeks, he needs some time in team training to get the rhythm back and the confidence back before we can think about letting him play."

