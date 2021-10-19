Reece James Provides Update Following Medals Stolen in Burglary

Chelsea's Reece James has provided an update regarding his medals that were stolen in a burglary weeks ago.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram week to reveal his house had been burgled while Chelsea were playing Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League in the first match of the competition.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Malmo, James provided an update to the press.

He said: "There's no update. There's no lead from the police or anyone. It's tough to take, people breaking into my house and taking valuable items. There's nothing I can do, just take it and move on. Nobody wants to lose medals, they mean a lot to every player. To win a trophy is hard, when they get taken away from you it is tough.

"Nothing changes, it happened. It could happen again. Nobody knows. It doesn't affect how I prepare for the game, I still have the same routine and same mindset."

The wing-back will be hoping to add to his medal collection this season as Chelsea currently sit top of the Premier League table and second in Group H of the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be hoping to add to their victory against Brentford on Saturday with a victory against Malmo on Wednesday night.

