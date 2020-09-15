Reece James reacts to scoring first Premier League goal after screamer against Brighton

Reece James was delighted to score his first goal in the Premier League during Chelsea's 3-1 win against Brighton.

Chelsea claimed all three points on Monday down on the south coast which included a thunderbolt from James from distance.

The 20-year-old broke through into the first-team last season and earned his spot to start the season under Frank Lampard and he repaid the faith his boss has showed in him.

"It was a good goal and thankfully it hit the net, and we got the three points," James told Sky Sports. "It was a great team performance and everyone has helped me to get me to where I've got to so far.

"We knew coming here it was going to be a tough game and we had to put everything in to get the three points, and I think we did that.

"We played them in a friendly a few weeks ago and it was tough then, so we knew coming here first game of the season it was going to be tough again. We had to dig deep and push up a gear and we did that."

Lampard also admitted that he wasn't surprised with the calibre of strike from James at the Amex.

"The goal didn't surprise me," added Lampard. "I know Reece can catch his shots. He tries it sometimes in those positions to get shots away.

"We know he has great deliveries when he is crossing balls, so it was slightly surprising that it was so clean but I know he has got that in him."

