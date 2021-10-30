Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Reece James Reflects on 'Tough' Newcastle Victory After Bagging Brace

    Author:

    Chelsea defender Reece James has spoken about his side's 'tough' victory against Newcastle United on Saturday.

    The defender bagged a brace before Jorginho added one from the penalty spot to send Chelsea three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

    Speaking to Chelsea's official YouTube channel, James discussed Chelsea's victory.

    sipa_35836541

    He said: "It was a very tough game, we saw that in the first-half. Thankfully I scored two goals in the second-half and Jorgi got a goal too. It was nice to keep a clean sheet and keep our confidence."

    With Manchester City losing 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace and Liverpool drawing 2-2 with Brighton, Chelsea took advantage by winning 3-0 in Tyneside.

    James' impressive brace gave Chelsea the goals needed as he broke down a strong Newcastle defence and Jorginho was full of praise for the wing-back.

    Read More

    sipa_35836302

    Jorginho said:  "He's amazing with both feet. He opened the game for us. It was great, two beautiful goals."

    James' brace now sees him with four goals so far this season, with the other two coming against Arsenal earlier in the campaign and Norwich last weekend.

    Neither Newcastle or Chelsea were able to get a shot on target in the first half, but the visitors pressed highly after the break in the search of an opener and James took advantage of their more attacking set-up.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35836532
    News

    Reece James Reflects on 'Tough' Newcastle Victory After Bagging Brace

    32 seconds ago
    sipa_35834539
    News

    'Not a Moment to Celebrate' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Side After Newcastle Victory

    15 minutes ago
    sipa_35723197
    News

    Jorginho Labels De Bruyne a Player With 'Above-Average Intelligence'

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35664927 (1)
    News

    Jorginho Discusses Importance of Chelsea's Newcastle Victory as Liverpool & Man City Drop Points

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35835966
    News

    'We Played Well' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Squad After Newcastle Win

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35188438 (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Thomas Tuchel Makes January Transfer Request to Chelsea to Take Pressure Off Romelu Lukaku

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35664927
    News

    'The Group is Doing an Amazing Job' - Jorginho Praises Quality of Chelsea Squad After Newcastle Win

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35835966
    News

    'Super Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Chelsea's Victory at Newcastle

    2 hours ago