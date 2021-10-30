Reece James Reflects on 'Tough' Newcastle Victory After Bagging Brace

Chelsea defender Reece James has spoken about his side's 'tough' victory against Newcastle United on Saturday.

The defender bagged a brace before Jorginho added one from the penalty spot to send Chelsea three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Speaking to Chelsea's official YouTube channel, James discussed Chelsea's victory.

He said: "It was a very tough game, we saw that in the first-half. Thankfully I scored two goals in the second-half and Jorgi got a goal too. It was nice to keep a clean sheet and keep our confidence."

With Manchester City losing 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace and Liverpool drawing 2-2 with Brighton, Chelsea took advantage by winning 3-0 in Tyneside.

James' impressive brace gave Chelsea the goals needed as he broke down a strong Newcastle defence and Jorginho was full of praise for the wing-back.

Jorginho said: "He's amazing with both feet. He opened the game for us. It was great, two beautiful goals."

James' brace now sees him with four goals so far this season, with the other two coming against Arsenal earlier in the campaign and Norwich last weekend.

Neither Newcastle or Chelsea were able to get a shot on target in the first half, but the visitors pressed highly after the break in the search of an opener and James took advantage of their more attacking set-up.

