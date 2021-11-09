Reece James Reveals Arsenal Star Emile Smith-Rowe Had Chelsea Trial

Reece James has made a surprising revelation during his time on international duty with England as he told the press that Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe was previously on trial with Chelsea.

The 21-year-old midfielder was called up to the England squad after Mason Mount and several others have not joined up with the team yet.

Speaking ahead of England's clash with Albania, James revealed that he remembers Smith-Rowe during his time on trial at Chelsea.

When asked about the midfielder, James said: "He came to Chelsea when he was quite young on trial. I remember playing with him and against him."

However, it appears that the youngster did not do enough to impress Chelsea at the time and he was not signed for the infamous Cobham academy, instead signing for Arsenal.

If signed, Smith-Rowe would have joined an array of talent at his age group which included Mason Mount, Trevoh Chalobah and James as they went on to lift silverware for both the academy and first team at Chelsea.

It is unclear as to whether Mount will be joining up with his national side yet, having only been fit enough to make the bench against Burnley at the weekend.

The 22-year-old is suffering from wisdom tooth pain, as was revealed by Thomas Tuchel.

