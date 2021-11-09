Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Reece James Reveals Arsenal Star Emile Smith-Rowe Had Chelsea Trial

    Author:

    Reece James has made a surprising revelation during his time on international duty with England as he told the press that Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe was previously on trial with Chelsea.

    The 21-year-old midfielder was called up to the England squad after Mason Mount and several others have not joined up with the team yet.

    Speaking ahead of England's clash with Albania, James revealed that he remembers Smith-Rowe during his time on trial at Chelsea.

    imago1006153348h

    When asked about the midfielder, James said: "He came to Chelsea when he was quite young on trial. I remember playing with him and against him."

    However, it appears that the youngster did not do enough to impress Chelsea at the time and he was not signed for the infamous Cobham academy, instead signing for Arsenal.

    Read More

    If signed, Smith-Rowe would have joined an array of talent at his age group which included Mason Mount, Trevoh Chalobah and James as they went on to lift silverware for both the academy and first team at Chelsea.

    It is unclear as to whether Mount will be joining up with his national side yet, having only been fit enough to make the bench against Burnley at the weekend.

    The 22-year-old is suffering from wisdom tooth pain, as was revealed by Thomas Tuchel.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1006153343h
    News

    Reece James Reveals Arsenal Star Emile Smith-Rowe Had Chelsea Trial

    48 seconds ago
    imago1006464793h
    Features/Opinions

    Comment: Why Christian Pulisic's USMNT Call-Up Can be Good News for Chelsea

    40 minutes ago
    imago1007894019h
    Features/Opinions

    Chelsea Fans React to Conor Gallagher's England Omission Following Impressive Crystal Palace Form

    1 hour ago
    imago0043234109h
    News

    'You Don't Bet With Him' - Jorginho Makes Hilarious Kante Admission

    2 hours ago
    imago1007894019h
    News

    Revealed: Impressive Conor Gallagher Statistic From Crystal Palace Loan so Far

    2 hours ago
    imago1002236581h
    News

    Jody Morris Reveals Moment He Knew Chelsea Had To Sign Billy Gilmour

    3 hours ago
    imago1007869420h
    News

    'Love Him' - John Terry Hails Conor Gallagher Over Social Media

    4 hours ago
    imago1003828344h
    Features/Opinions

    Comment: Why Mason Mount Should Stay At Chelsea During International Break

    4 hours ago