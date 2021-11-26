Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Reece James Reveals Chelsea's Aim in Champions League This Season

Author:

Reece James has opened up on Chelsea's goals in the UEFA Champions League this season as the Blues look to retain their title.

Thomas Tuchel's side lifted the trophy last season after beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final.

Speaking to Chelsea's official club website, James discussed his side's aim for the competition.

imago1008211746h (1)

When asked if the club are looking to win the trophy back-to-back, James said: "That is definitely our aim. 

"There is no reason why we can't. You saw the quality of our performance against such a top side."

James was of course referring to Chelsea's emphatic 4-0 victory against Juventus in mid-week, where he got on the scoresheet once again.

Read More

imago1008211882h (1)

The Blues are still involved in every competition this season has to offer and sit top of both the Premier League and Champions League Group H as they look to win as much as they can this season.

However, Jame will not be getting ahead of himself as he said: "We just have to take it game by game and see where we can get to."

Next up for Chelsea is a Premier League clash against Manchester United whilst the next time they are in action in the Champions League, the Blues will travel to Russia to face Zenit.

