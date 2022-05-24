Skip to main content

Reece James Reveals Conversation With Todd Boehly Amid Pending Chelsea Takeover

Reece James has revealed he has spoken to Todd Boehly ahead of the American's pending takeover of Chelsea Football Club. 

Boehly is set to complete his purchase of the Blues within the coming weeks, with the businessman also being the co-owner of MLB side LA Dodgers. 

There is confidence from Chelsea that the takeover could be confirmed this week, just three months after they were put up for sale by Roman Abramovich.

In an interview, via the Daily Mail, James revealed he has spoken to the club's new owner as the Blues prepare to compete on various fronts once again next season under new ownership.

He said: "It's been a strange moment for the club with the change in owners. It's going to be different moving forward. The ambition is still going to be the same. We're a massive club in the world and our aim is to win every trophy we can.

"I spoke to him briefly. I know he's passionate about the club, his aim is to win. We're not just going to change to a club that's participating... everyone that plays at this club is ambitious.

"You're playing at this club for a reason. The quality of players is so high. No matter the owner, we're the ones that go out and perform on the pitch and next season we will have more competitions to play and hopefully get a few more trophies under our belt."

James had yet another impressive season despite injury, racking up six goals and ten assists in all competitions.

Boehly is also set to offer him and Mason Mount new contracts.

