Reece James Reveals That His Chelsea Champions League & Super Cup Winners Medals Have Been Stolen

Chelsea defender Reece James has revealed that his UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Euro 2020 medals have all been stolen from his home following a break in.

The crime ocurred on Tuesday evening as Chelsea played Zenit at Stamford Bridge.

Taking to Instagram, James appealed to fans as he looks to identify the robbers.

On Thursday afternoon, James took to social media to explain the situation and ask for help in identifying the suspects, who were caught on his property's CCTV footage.

He wrote: "On the evening of the 14th of September 2021, when I was playing for my club in the return of the Champions League, a group of cowardly robbers broke into my house.

"They managed to collectively lift a heavy safe containing some personal items of mine into their car.

"I never keep any jewellery of mine in my house, so all that was contained in the safe were my Champions League winners medal and Super Cup winners medal and the runners up medal for the Euro 2020.

"These medals were won representing Chelsea and England - honours that can never be taken away from me whether or not I have the physical medals to prove it."

James played 90 minutes against Zenit in the 1-0 victory whilst his house was being ransacked.

"Nevertheless, I am appealing to all my Chelsea and England fans to help identify and turn in these low life individuals who will never be able to rest easy as the evidence is mounting against them." James continued.

"The police, my advisers and Chelsea FC (and many others) are all behind me as we have firm leads on who the perpetrators are.

"We are closing in on them. Luckily, no one was present during the break-in, but I want to let all of you know I am safe and well.

"I really do appreciate having the platform to tell you all about my misfortune and I hope together we can catch these individuals and deliver justice where it is due."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube