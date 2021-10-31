'Puts us in a Strong Position' - Reece James Reveals Importance of Newcastle Win

Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Reece James Reveals the Importance of Newcastle Win

    Author:

    Chelsea's Reece James has revealed the importance of his side's victory over Newcastle United on Saturday.

    The Blues were 3-0 winners at St. James' Park, with James scoring a brace and Jorginho netting a Premier League record breaking penalty to secure the three points away from home. 

    It sees Chelsea extend their lead at the top of the table, three points ahead of Liverpool and five ahead of Manchester City. 

    sipa_35836302

    In an interview with the official Chelsea website, James spoke on the importance of the victory at Newcastle, as he said: "Coming away from home to St James’ Park, which is a tough place, and picking up three points when the two teams behind have dropped points is obviously a great result for us and puts us in a strong position."

    "Everyone loves playing and everyone wants to win, the team spirit in the changing room at the moment is unbelievable."

    The right wing-back has now scored four goals this season, with the others coming against Arsenal earlier in the season and Norwich City last weekend.

    sipa_35836541

    He opened the scoring for the Blues just after the hour mark. A looping cross in the box was well controlled by James before he fired the ball into the top left corner. He netted his second a few minutes later, firing past Darlow from a deflected shot.

    Jorginho scored the third and final goal from the spot with less than ten minutes to play.

    Chelsea next face Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

    sipa_35836532
