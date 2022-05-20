Chelsea defender Reece James has made the most assists by a Chelsea player aged 22 or under in a single campaign since Eden Hazard's tally in 2012/13.

The defender could have added to the record if not for a spell on the sidelines this season.

Recording an assist for Marcos Alonso's opener against Leicester City, James registered his eighth of the season.

Remarkably, Hazard registered a whopping 24 assists in all competitions, and 14 in the Premier League back in 2012/13, during his first season at Chelsea.

James has far less than one of his Chelsea heroes but will no doubt have added to his tally if fit for the whole campaign.

James has been one of the most important players for Chelsea this season as Tuchel previously admitted that he is 'impressed' that his side have finished as high as third due to James' absence this season.

The defender was ruled out for a large part of the season, joining Ben Chilwell on the sidelines.

Speaking on his absence, Tuchel said: "When I see today Reece James play and we missed him for 12 weeks, I am very impressed we are still in the top three."

Hazard's creativity has clearly been missed for the Blues, with nobody topping his assist tallies since his departure for Real Madrid years ago.

Chelsea will be hoping that they can add a creative player in the summer transfer window as they look to close the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool.

