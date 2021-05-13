Reece James Sends Message to Chelsea Teammates Ahead of FA Cup Final vs Leicester City

Reece James had told his Chelsea teammates to keep their heads up ahead of their FA Cup final clash against Leicester City on Saturday at Wembley.

Chelsea fell to a one nil defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday, on a night which was hugely disappointing for the Blues and Thomas Tuchel.

They were punished for their errors and lack of cutting edge on attack, which James acknowledged was all of their own fault.

But there is four games to go of the 2020/21 campaign. Two league matches and two cup finals and James hinted that the defeat could've been a 'reality check' ahead of the remaining games.

What Reece James said

"We had a mistake leading to the goal and we did not take a few chances we had, we could have taken the lead and the game might have been different," James told the official Chelsea website.

"Arsenal are a good team and they are hard to break down but we had chances to score and we didn’t take them. We can’t dwell on it too long because we have a final coming up on Saturday so we need to get our heads up and bounce back.

"The loss is one loss and we can’t let the negativity go into another day and another training and another game. We need to accept it and move on and look forward to our upcoming games."

He added: "We have massive games coming up. We are in two finals and we need to take it step by step and game by game and keep on improving as a team and getting stronger.

"It would have been nice to win and build momentum going into the FA Cup final but maybe it was a little reality check before that game, and we need to get back on it in training and look forward to the game."

