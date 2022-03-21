Skip to main content
Reece James Sends Strong Message Amid Former Chelsea Teammate Tammy Abraham's Success

Chelsea star Reece James has sent a strong message amid the form of his former Blues teammate Tammy Abraham after results over the weekend. 

The former Chelsea striker joined Serie A side Roma in a permanent transfer in the summer, with Abraham playing under the management of former Blues boss Jose Mourinho. 

He scored twice for his side over the weekend as they beat city rivals Lazio 3-0.

In a story on Instagram, James sent a strong message to fans after Abraham scored his brace on Sunday evening.

"Numbers don't lie. Pay some respect please."

The striker has featured 40 times in all competitions for his side, scoring 23 and assisting four.

He made the move in the summer of 2021 after winning the Champions League and Super Cup with Chelsea, making a total of 82 appearances with 30 goals and 12 assists to his name for his former club.

imago1002965118h

Chelsea are competing on various fronts until the end of the season, with the reigning European Champions facing Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of this year's competition.

They also beat Middlesbrough 2-0 on Saturday evening in the FA Cup and will now play Crystal Palace in the semi-finals at Wembley in April.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel believed it was a 'deserved' victory as he said: "We were very focused, very serious from the beginning. Showed the quality in the decisive moments and scored two early goals to give us a comfortable leads.

"The effort was huge, never let Middlesbrough get a foot back. I'm very happy, it was a deserved win. We come from a period with a lot of matches in a short period of time. Full credit for the team. I'm very happy."

imago1004286174h (3)
