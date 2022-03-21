Skip to main content
Reece James Set to Withdraw From England Squad After Chelsea Request

Chelsea defender Reece James is expected to be confirmed to have withdrawn from the England squad for their upcoming internationals.

The 22-year-old was named in Gareth Southgate's squad for their matches against Switzerland and Ivory Coast despite being out injured. 

James recently returned from a hamstring injury, however received a setback against Burnley and has been sidelined ever since. 

imago1010364989h

It came as a surprise for the defender to be called up for his country, with James needing an extra week or so to continue his recovery ahead of a return next month. 

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed discussions would take place between Petr Cech and England to see if they could keep the right-back at Cobham. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Petr Cech will have this chat because, of course, the recommendation is that he does not go," said Tuchel at the weekend after their 2-0 win over Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter-finals

"He is still in individual training, otherwise, we would have brought him to Lille and we would have brought him here for sure. There is no doubt about it.

imago1010377824h

"He is still in individual training, he needs one more week of rehabilitation and I think we can provide this much better than – it is not the job of the national team to do this."

Now as per the Standard, James will now not be involved and will withdraw from the team. He will be replaced by Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, both of whom are joining the squad.

