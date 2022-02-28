Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Reece James Shares Delight of Returning to Chelsea Action After Injury Spell

Chelsea defender Reece James has shared his delight of returning to action for his side during their Carabao Cup final loss against Liverpool. 

The Blues were defeated 11-10 on penalties by the Reds, with Kepa Arrizabalaga missing the decisive spot kick in the shootout at Wembley. 

For James, it was his first appearance for Chelsea since the hamstring injury he suffered against Brighton in December. 

In a post on Instagram, the 21-year-old said his return to the pitch was a 'great feeling' as he works his way back into the side.

"After a long two months out great feeling to be back out there competing again! Unfortunate to lose on penalties. We gave everything right until the end. 

"Sometimes that’s the way this crazy game goes. Congratulations to Liverpool. We’ll be back!"

Read More

It was the right wing-back's 24th appearance of the season so far, and he came on for club captain Cesar Azpilicueta in the second half.

imago1010220130h

Sunday evening's tie was an entertaining affair between the Blues and Reds.

Joel Matip thought he had opened the scoring for Liverpool but his goal was chalked off for offside by VAR.

Kai Havertz then scored for Chelsea just a few minutes later, but his effort was ruled out due to similar circumstances.

With the match goalless come the end of extra time, a penalty shootout was required to decide the tie, with Chelsea losing via the spot kicks.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010237089h
News

'Great Feeling to be Back' - Reece James Shares Delight of Chelsea Injury Return

By Rob Calcutt
1 minute ago
imago1010215352h (1)
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea Have to Sort Out Attacking Problems to Compete for Premier league & Champions League

By Matt Debono
31 minutes ago
imago1010231644h
News

'Back Stronger!' - Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals Chelsea Pride Despite Carabao Cup Final Loss

By Rob Calcutt
1 hour ago
imago1010231598h
News

'So Many Good Chances' - Antonio Rudiger Believes Carabao Cup Final Missed Chances Are Story of Chelsea's Season

By Rob Calcutt
1 hour ago
imago1010235603h
News

Comment: Kai Havertz Continues 'Big Game' Chelsea Tag as Thomas Tuchel's Decision Justified Despite Defeat vs Liverpool

By Matt Debono
2 hours ago
imago1010216227h
News

'Proud' - Thomas Tuchel Takes Positives From Carabao Cup Final Against Liverpool Despite Defeat

By Rob Calcutt
2 hours ago
imago1010218248h
News

Why Thomas Tuchel Has No Regrets Over Kepa Arrizabalaga Decision

By Rob Calcutt
3 hours ago
imago1010216227h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Thomas Tuchel Proves He Deserves Chelsea Backing Despite Carabao Cup Final Defeat

By Matt Debono
3 hours ago