Chelsea defender Reece James has shared his delight of returning to action for his side during their Carabao Cup final loss against Liverpool.

The Blues were defeated 11-10 on penalties by the Reds, with Kepa Arrizabalaga missing the decisive spot kick in the shootout at Wembley.

For James, it was his first appearance for Chelsea since the hamstring injury he suffered against Brighton in December.

In a post on Instagram, the 21-year-old said his return to the pitch was a 'great feeling' as he works his way back into the side.

"After a long two months out great feeling to be back out there competing again! Unfortunate to lose on penalties. We gave everything right until the end.

"Sometimes that’s the way this crazy game goes. Congratulations to Liverpool. We’ll be back!"

It was the right wing-back's 24th appearance of the season so far, and he came on for club captain Cesar Azpilicueta in the second half.

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

Sunday evening's tie was an entertaining affair between the Blues and Reds.

Joel Matip thought he had opened the scoring for Liverpool but his goal was chalked off for offside by VAR.

Kai Havertz then scored for Chelsea just a few minutes later, but his effort was ruled out due to similar circumstances.

With the match goalless come the end of extra time, a penalty shootout was required to decide the tie, with Chelsea losing via the spot kicks.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube