Reece James: Signing First Professional Chelsea Contract Was A 'Dream Come True'

Reece James has revealed his emotions after signing his first professional contract at Chelsea when he was just 17.

The 21-year-old has risen through the Chelsea ranks from the Academy and via a loan spell at Wigan Athletic, he has made it into the first-team to become a regular in the Blues side.

He has gone onto make 86 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring four goals and assisting on nine occasions.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

James has already lifted the Champions League and Super Cup at the age of just 21 with the rest of his career still ahead of him.

But the versatile defender has looked back on his rise in recent years and specifically back to when he penned his first pro deal with the Blues when he was just 17.

What Reece James said

"I signed my first professional contract when I was 17. It was a dream come true," said James to the official Chelsea website.

"I wanted to be a professional ever since I was a young boy here. I was over the moon and my family were very happy as well."

What else was said?

James made his full Chelsea debut against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup back in 2019 and bagged a goal and two assists.

Sipa USA

"It was a dream come true to make my debut at Stamford Bridge and to score as well," he added. "It was a bit surreal walking out to Stamford Bridge and scoring and getting a couple of assists. I was speechless.

‘Every time I went to Stamford Bridge as a kid I always wondered what it was like to walk out with the crowd cheering and that was the day I did it. My family were there, and I don’t think they could have been happier, either."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube