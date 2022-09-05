Reece James Signs New Chelsea Contract

The 22-year old right-back has become one of the best fullbacks in world football in the past year and many Chelsea supporters will admit that this news is better than any of the new signings' arrivals during the summer transfer window.

Upon signing the contract, James was thrilled to extend his stay at SW6.

"I am over the moon with my new contract and I’m thankful for the fans, the new ownership and everyone involved in the club. I cannot wait to see what the future holds, and I am sure we will have the chance of winning many trophies."

"I grew up supporting this club and I’ve been here since I was a six-year-old. I put pen to paper on a new deal because this is the club I want to be at. I’d like to say a special thanks to the fans, I am here to stay and we have a bright future ahead of us."

Speaking on the news, club owner Todd Boehly said: "We are thrilled to give Reece a new long-term contract at Chelsea. He is an outstanding player and a true Chelsea man, and we are all looking forward to watching him continue to flourish at Stamford Bridge."

Co-owners Behdad Eghbali and José Feliciano also spoke on the news, highlighting their happiness about the deal.

"Reece is a very special footballer and one we love having at Chelsea under our ownership. His blend of physical and technical ability is a huge asset to our team now and for many years to come."

James avoiding the challenge of former Chelsea man Emerson on Saturday IMAGO / PA Images

James has made 128 appearances for the Blues since his senior debut in 2019 and with this six-year deal, that number is likely to rise considerably and deservedly so.

Read More Chelsea Stories