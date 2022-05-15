Skip to main content

Reece James Spotted at Wembley Supporting Chelsea Women 24 Hours After FA Cup Heartbreak

Chelsea defender Reece James has been spotted at Wembley Stadium to support the Women's team as they lifted the Women's FA Cup just a day after the men lost on penalties to Liverpool.

The Blues fell to defeat in a penalty shoot-out, losing 6-5 despite James scoring his spot-kick.

James was spotted supporting his sister, Lauren, and the rest of the Chelsea Women's team as they lifted the cup.

The defender looked fairly disappointed, being spotted out for the first time since the FA Cup final defeat but will have been happy to see the Blues' Women's side lift the trophy, with his sister Lauren getting her hands on the cup.

Posting on Instagram, James admitted that the loss was painful for him and his teammates but that they will come back stronger.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He wrote: "It’s very painful to lose another final. Penalties are never a true reflection of the game. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. The marathon continues. Thank you for the support."

imago1011996429h

The defeat saw Chelsea make unwanted history as the first side to lose three consecutive FA Cup finals, having previously fallen to defeat against Leicester City and Arsenal.

Goals from Millie Bright and Erin Cuthbert saw Emma Hayes' side lift the trophy, going one better than the Chelsea Men's team the day before.

The Blues will be looking to push on with both teams under new ownership as Todd Boehly's consortium are set to complete their takeover by the end of the month.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012001023h
News

Chelsea Players React to FA Cup Final Defeat to Liverpool

By Nick Emms45 minutes ago
imago1012004025h
News

Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Praises 'Amazing Saves' By Chelsea's Mendy in FA Cup Final

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011998805h
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Rudiger Rejected PSG and Bayern Munich to Join Real Madrid

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1012001023h
News

'We Are All Together' - Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals Chelsea Unity Despite FA Cup Final Defeat

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1012000177h
News

'Still a Young Player' - Cesar Azpilicueta Believes There is Still Time for Mason Mount to Win FA Cup

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1012000488h
News

Mason Mount Thanks Chelsea Fans for Support After Penalty Miss in FA Cup Final Defeat

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1012009095h
News

'Have to Put Our Heads up' - Cesar Azpilicueta Calls for Chelsea to 'go for the Next One' After FA Cup Final Defeat

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago
imago1011998420h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Squad Building After Chelsea's FA Cup Final Loss to Liverpool

By Nick Emms4 hours ago