Reece James Spotted at Wembley Supporting Chelsea Women 24 Hours After FA Cup Heartbreak

Chelsea defender Reece James has been spotted at Wembley Stadium to support the Women's team as they lifted the Women's FA Cup just a day after the men lost on penalties to Liverpool.

The Blues fell to defeat in a penalty shoot-out, losing 6-5 despite James scoring his spot-kick.

James was spotted supporting his sister, Lauren, and the rest of the Chelsea Women's team as they lifted the cup.

The defender looked fairly disappointed, being spotted out for the first time since the FA Cup final defeat but will have been happy to see the Blues' Women's side lift the trophy, with his sister Lauren getting her hands on the cup.

Posting on Instagram, James admitted that the loss was painful for him and his teammates but that they will come back stronger.

He wrote: "It’s very painful to lose another final. Penalties are never a true reflection of the game. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. The marathon continues. Thank you for the support."

IMAGO / Cover-Images

The defeat saw Chelsea make unwanted history as the first side to lose three consecutive FA Cup finals, having previously fallen to defeat against Leicester City and Arsenal.

Goals from Millie Bright and Erin Cuthbert saw Emma Hayes' side lift the trophy, going one better than the Chelsea Men's team the day before.

The Blues will be looking to push on with both teams under new ownership as Todd Boehly's consortium are set to complete their takeover by the end of the month.

