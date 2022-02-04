Reece James Suffers Chelsea Setback Ahead of Hamstring Injury Return

Reece James will remain sidelined following his hamstring injury after a setback, boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed.

The Chelsea defender was forced off against Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of December, which was later confirmed a hamstring tear.

James has been sidelined ever since and a return was hoped after the winter break, which Chelsea have just returned from, that would have seen the right wing-back in contention to return for the games against Plymouth and the two at the Club World Cup.

But Tuchel has provided an update on the 22-year-old's condition. He will not be available for the next couple of weeks following illness which set him back in his recovery.

The Champions League winner will miss the FA Cup fourth round tie against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday and will not travel to Abu Dhabi with the rest of his teammates tomorrow night for the Club World Cup.

Tuchel told the media on Friday, as quoted by football.london: "He's not at team training yet so I think that answers the question. I think after these two weeks, he needs some time in team training to get the rhythm back and the confidence back before we can think about letting him play.

"He does not travel with us tomorrow to Abu Dhabi because he isn't part of team training and that answers the question."

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ben Chilwell are also ruled out for Saturday's tie, while Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva are yet to return from international duty.

"Not Reece James and Ben Chilwell, unfortunately, and not Ruben Loftus-Cheek," added Tuchel on team news.

"They are still injured, everybody else was in training except Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva. Everybody else was there, we've had a good training week.

"Christian will arrive tomorrow to travel with us."

