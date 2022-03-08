Reece James, Thiago Silva & Christian Pulisic Named in Premier League Team of the Week After Burnley Win

Chelsea trio Reece James, Thiago Silva and Christian Pulisic have all been named in the Who Scored Premier League Team of the Week following Chelsea's victory over Burnley.

The Blues came out 4-0 winners over Sean Dyche's side with goals from James, Pulisic and Kai Havertz sealing the three points.

And now, Who Scored have named three Chelsea players in their Team of the Week.

IMAGO / News Images

James got Chelsea off to a fine start in the second half, fooling the Burnley defence before driving a low shot past Nick Pope before adding an assist for Havertz.

Pulisic also contributed an assist for the German, with a fine cross finding Havertz at the far post before the USMNT captain took advantage of a defensive error to score his own goal.

Silva was impressive once again, marshalling the Chelsea backline as they kept a clean sheet, with a goal-line clearance from Wout Weghorst a highlight of the match.

WhoScored's Team of the Week XI: Schmeichel, James, Schar, Silva, Kamara, Docherty, De Bruyne, Silva, Pulisic, Kane, Ings.

What was said of Reece James' performance?

James marked his first Premier League start in three months in fine fashion, leading to much praise after the match.

Speaking on the youngster, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel said: "Once he is back and plays three times, from the first time you start and you see what we've have missed."

"Huge quality and it's very impressive how decisive he is in training and in the games."

