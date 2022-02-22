'Reliable And Strong' - Thomas Tuchel Hails Chelsea Centre-Back Thiago Silva

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised his star centre-back Thiago Silva for his performances since the German boss joined Stamford Bridge back in January 2021.

The pair worked together previously for two and a half years at Paris Saint-Germain between 2018-2020 where they won two Ligue 1 trophies, the Coupe de France, the Coupe de la Ligue, the Trophee des Champions and coming runners up to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Tuchel and Silva both then went on to win the trophy the following year with Chelsea.

Speaking at his side's pre-match press conference ahead of their Champions League tie with reigning Ligue 1 champions Lille, Tuchel hailed his star centre-back.

"The circumstances are different because it's a new club. It's a special atmosphere at Chelsea, as it was at PSG.

"Thiago was very couragous to move to Chelsea, to take the decision to play in the Premier League, given his age and the status he had at PSG.

"He had to change his life around completely and he has been outstanding since he has been here.

"It's a huge pleasure to coach him, he is an example player. He is very humble, very professional and plays exceptionally.

"We have found a formation where we often play with three at the back. He gives us a lot, being very reliable and strong in the middle. I have the impression that he likes it a lot."

The duo have already lifted three trophies together at Chelsea, with the possibility of a fourth as they prepare to face Liverpool on Sunday in the final of the Carabao Cup.

