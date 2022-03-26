Remaining Contenders for Chelsea Takeover Told to Commit at Least £1BN to Future Club Investment

The remaining contenders in the race to buy Chelsea Football Club have been told to commit at least £1 billion to future investment at the club, according to reports.

Chelsea have been up for sale since the beginning of March, with the news attracting interest from a number of parties wishing to buy the west London side.

Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale of the World and European Champions, have devised their shortlist of bidders who are through to the next stage of talks.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Mark Kleinman, those who remain in contention for the acquisition of the club have been told that they must commit at least £1 billion to future investment at the Blues.

This will include investment in the squad and the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge, with binding offers needing to be submitted by the middle of April.

As well as this Raine will be assessing the bids on a variety of factors, such as the price and their future commitments to spending.

The next deadline for the so-far successful parties is said to be days before their FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

IMAGO / PA Images

Raine are believed to have confirmed their shortlist of bidders who are into the next stage of the process.

Consortiums led by Todd Boehly and Sir Martin Broughton are on said list, as well as the Ricketts family and Stephen Pagliuca.

The bids will now be looked at in greater detail, with the club keen on a swift sale.

You can follow our live blog on the takeover shortlist here.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube