Report: 20 'Credible Parties' Interested in Purchasing Chelsea From Roman Abramovich

There are 20 credible parties interested in buying Chelsea from Roman Abramovich, according to reports.

After Abramovich listed the Club for sale last week following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the 55-year-old was left with no choice but to sell his clubafter 19 years following his arrival at Stamford Bridge in 2003.

As per BBC Sport, there are now 20 credible interested parties being handled by the Raine Group.

The merchant bank have been tasked with handling the bids on behalf of Abramovich, with a March 15 deadline set for potential investors.

It has been reported that, despite several bids, Abramovich's £3 billion valuation has not yet been met.

Swiss-US backed consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss have submitted their offer, while Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak claims he is in discussions to purchase the west London club

It has been reported Wyss and Boehly 'good spirits' and will now wait to learn their fate as they eye a Blues takeover.

However, other reports have stated that the consortium are unlikely to meet Abramovich's valuation and this could rule them out of the race.

Other interest from the United States and Saudi Arabia has been shown but it is unclear as to whether they have made a bid to the bank Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale.

Raine Group have stated that Chelsea will not rush into sale as they wish to find the right owner for the club.

“We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward," CEO Joe Ravitch stated.

It remains to be seen as to who the frontrunner is as Abramovich has put the club up for sale but as the March 15 deadline approaches, it should become more clear.

