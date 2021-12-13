Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Report: AC Milan Accept Defeat in Andreas Christensen Pursuit After 'No Good News'

Author:

AC Milan appear to have accepted defeat after hearing 'no good news from London' regarding a move for Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, according to reports.

This comes after the 25-year-old's contract negotiations with the club had stalled.

However, as per Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness, the Italian club have received 'no good news' from Christensen's camp regarding a potential move.

It was previously reported that the Serie A giants were interested in Christensen and made the defender aware of it but were awaiting a response.

However with 'no good news from London', AC Milan will look elsewhere for central defensive reinforcements.

Christensen has made 143 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, with the Dane entering the first team squad in 2017 after two successful years on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.

His appearance in the draw against Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday was his 16th so far this season for Thomas Tuchel's side as he has become a key part of the Blues side.

The Dane has recently been dropped, with Tuchel admitting that he hoped it would influence the contract situation.

"We have to hope it influences the contract situation a little bit," said Tuchel on dropping Christensen. "As I understood it the club wants the same, the player wants the same and the coach wants the same, to stay. That’s why we need the commitment and then we can continue.”

However, it has been reported that the Blues are still in talks over a contract extension and remain optimistic.

