Report: 'Alarm Bells' Ringing In Chelsea Academy

Chelsea's recent splurge in the transfer market has concerned many within the club's youth system.

Under new owner Todd Boehly, Chelsea have been extremely active in the transfer market. This has excited Blues across the world but this splurge could have an unforeseen effect within the Chelsea academy. 

According to reputable journalist Matt Law, 'alarm bells' have been set off within the famed academy following the latest big-money arrival at Stamford Bridge, forward Mykhaylo Mudryk. 

Levi Colwill
With this new sense of uneasiness at Cobham, clubs in Germany have been alerted to this potential opportunity to poach players from an academy that is seen as one of the best in world football.  

Both agents and parents have watched the club continue to shell out massive transfer fees and are now voicing their concerns that pathways from Cobham to Stamford Bridge will now be blocked for the foreseeable future. 

Youth products have become a focal point of the side in recent years, so both Boehly and manager Graham Potter must continue to show their commitment to the academy to ease these worries being reported. Cobham is a huge asset to the club and needs to be prioritized.

