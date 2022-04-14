Report: All Four Bidding Parties to Buy Chelsea Confirm They Will Make Cash-Only Offers

All four bidding parties in line to buy Chelsea Football Club have confirmed they will be making cash-only offers, according to reports.

The news comes on the day of the deadline for final offers, Thursday 14 April, as the four bidders look to edge ahead of their rivals to become favourites to take over the west London side.

IMAGO / PA Images

With the imminent club takeover approaching, all four bidding parties have, according to the Times Sport, revealed they will be making cash-only offers as they confirm they will not load debt on to the club.

The funding arrangements for the takeover are said to be a key part of choosing the new prospective owners.

Three of the bidders, the Ricketts family, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium, as well as Todd Boehly's bid, last night confirmed that they had all raised the money to buy the Champions League winning club outright.

The remaining group, led by Steve Pagliuca, confirmed this morning that they would be making a 100% cash offer as they look to infringe no debt on the club, according to the report.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Ever since Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government back on 12 March, the club have been desperately searching for new ownership so they can resume business activities as normal.

With the deadline for final bids today, on Thursday 14 April, it appears as though the takeover should be finalised soon, after the Raine Group reportedly originally wanted to finalise the takeover by the end of March.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube