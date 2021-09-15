Report: Andreas Christensen Agrees New Chelsea Contract, Final Details to be Formalised

Andreas Christensen has reportedly agreed a new contract with Chelsea and this will be announced soon, according to reports.

The Danish defender's current deal expires at the end of the season and would be free to talk to foreign clubs in Janaury.

As per the Telegraph Football, Christensen has a greed a new contract with the club and the deal just 'needs to be formalised'.

Fabrizio Romano continued to report that an agreement is 'almost ready' as the defender's future looks to be tied up.

The news comes as a boost for the Blues, who are 'sweating' over the future of fellow defender Antonio Rudiger, who has refused a £140,000 a week contract offer.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are also out of contract with Chelsea at the end of the season and with the club missing out on Jules Kounde in the summer, whilst selling Kurt Zouma, they are keen to secure the future of their defenders.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

He is now a regular starter for Thomas Tuchel's side, being an instrumental factor in the Blues' Champions League final victory against Manchester City in May as he replaced Silva in the first half of the final.

The Danish international has kept Silva out of the team since and is Chelsea's go to central defender under Thomas Tuchel this season.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube