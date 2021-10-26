Report: Andreas Christensen and Chelsea Set for Further Talks Amid Contract Stand-Off

Chelsea are set for further talks with Danish defender Andreas Christensen over extending his contract at Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

This comes following news that Christensen and Chelsea's talks had broken down as he felt undervalued at the club.

However, as per the Athletic, both parties will resume talks over a new deal.

Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

The report continues to state that further conversations will take place before the new year, when Christensen would be allowed to talk to other clubs over a potential free transfer at the end of the season.

Christensen's 'heart is set on remaining at Chelsea' but he wants to get the best financial package possible as the deal will likely take him to 30 years of age, with no guarantees that he could secure a better wage next time.

The new contract that was offered to Christensen would see German internationals Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, who play less regularly than Christensen, earn considerably more than the Danish defender, which his representatives are not pleased with.

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea can agree a new deal for their defender, who has been in fine form since Thomas Tuchel arrived at the club in January,

