Report: Andreas Christensen 'Close' to Agreeing New Chelsea Deal

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is close to agreeing a new contract at the club, according to reports.

The Danish international only has a year remaining on his contract.

As per the Telegraph, Christensen is thought to be 'close to agreeing his new long-term contract'.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The Dane would be free to dicuss terms over a free transfer away from Stamford Bridge in January if Chelsea do not wrap up negotiations.

This news follows rumours that Chelsea are set to hand four players contract offers in the coming months.

The Blues will be keen to tie Christensen down after an impressive Euro 2020 campaign and due to the fact that his fellow defenders; Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are also into the final year of their contract.

Christensen considered his future back in January when Frank Lampard was in charge of the Blues. The 25-year-old admitted his future 'looked pretty bad' but it has settled and now he's set to prolong his stay at Stamford Bridge after impressing under Thomas Tuchel.



What did Andreas Christensen say about his future??

Back in April, he said: "I’ve shown that I’m here for the long run. I’ve been here almost nine, 10 years now.

"I’ve never doubted my decision [to come to Chelsea] and I’ve always been here for the long run. I accept that the club sometimes changes managers, and that can make it hard to always be in the team.

"After the loan spell [at Borussia Monchengladbach] I came back and played a good amount and since then it’s been a bit in and out, but it’s nice at the moment to play back-to-back games and my confidence is growing with each game.

"There have not been any talks [on a contract extension] yet, but like I said, I’m in this for the long run and I always have been. I feel like this is my second home. Denmark will always be my home, but Chelsea will always be my place."

