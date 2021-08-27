August 27, 2021
Report: Andreas Christensen 'Close' to New Chelsea Deal

He's set to stay!
Chelsea are close to finalising a new long-term deal for Andreas Christensen, according to reports.

The defender has a year left on his current deal, with Chelsea determined to sign him on a longer contract.

According to the Athletic, talks have been underway and an agreement is now close.

This news follows rumours that Chelsea are set to hand four players contract offers in the coming months.

The Dane would be free to dicuss terms over a free transfer away from Stamford Bridge in January if Chelsea do not wrap up negotiations.

However, the Blues are set to wrap up a deal and keep hold of the 25-year-old Cobham graduate who has been in fine form.

What has Christensen said about his Chelsea future?

Back in April, he said: "I’ve shown that I’m here for the long run. I’ve been here almost nine, 10 years now.

"I’ve never doubted my decision [to come to Chelsea] and I’ve always been here for the long run. I accept that the club sometimes changes managers, and that can make it hard to always be in the team.

"After the loan spell [at Borussia Monchengladbach] I came back and played a good amount and since then it’s been a bit in and out, but it’s nice at the moment to play back-to-back games and my confidence is growing with each game.

"There have not been any talks [on a contract extension] yet, but like I said, I’m in this for the long run and I always have been. I feel like this is my second home. Denmark will always be my home, but Chelsea will always be my place."

