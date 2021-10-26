Report: Andreas Christensen Feels 'Undervalued' at Chelsea

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen feels 'undervalued' at Chelsea after contract talks set to keep him among the lowest earners in the west London squad, according to reports.

Christensen originally signed for Chelsea when he was just 16-years-old, back in 2012, from Danish side Brondby in a deal worth £500,000.

Christensen has not been in talks with Chelsea over a contract renewal since August.

As per Goal.com, the last contract offered to him was a four-year deal with an option to extend for another season.

That deal however, would see him remain as one of the lowest earners in the squad.

Because of this, Christensen reportedly feels undervalued at the club, but despite this, his stance remains the same and he wants to stay at the club.

The new contract would see German internationals Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, who play less regularly than Christensen, earn considerably more than the Danish defender.

Fellow defender Antonio Rudiger's contract also expires in the summer of 2022, but it is unlikely that he will be staying on, after the club are finding it difficult to settle the contract negotiations.

Rudiger reportedly wants a salary of around £200,000 a week, while the Blues are only currently willing to offer no more than £150,000 per week.

