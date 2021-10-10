Report: Andreas Christensen Has 'Agreement in Place' to Extend Chelsea Contract

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has agreed to extend his contract with the club, according to reports.

The 25-year-old's current deal is set to expire at the end of the season but the Dane is set to stay at the club.

As per Fabrizio Romano, it is a 'matter of time' until the deal is finalised.

Despite making an eye-catching start to the previous campaign under former manager Frank Lampard, the defender was often named on the bench following Thomas Tuchel's arrival to Stamford Bridge, amassing just 27 appearances across all competitions last term.

It was previously reported that the Blues are set to finalise an 'imminent' deal with the Dane but this has still not been announced.

Further reports stated that Christensen is set to earn £140,000-per-week from a new contract with the club if he chose to sign it, which he now has.

When asked to provide an update on the situation earlier in the month, Christenen said: “It’s hard to say how things will end up. There is a lot of talk. I will not say too much, but I think it looks good. I am happy to be at Chelsea”.

The deal is due to be announced in due course, with Chelsea also looking to tie down the future of Antonio Rudiger as the defender's deal also expires next summer.

