December 23, 2021
Report: Andreas Christensen Has Changed His Representatives Amid Chelsea Contract Stand-Off

Author:

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has changed his representatives and agency amid his contract stand-off at the club.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer and is yet to put pen to paper on an extension.

As per Matte Moretto, Christensen has changed the agency of his representatives after contract talks with the club broke down.

This comes after reports that the most recent contract talks had stalled with Chelsea.

He was reportedly close to signing a new deal within the last couple of months but is yet to have signed on the dotted line, with talks believed to have stalled.

Christensen has made 144 appearances in all competitions during his time at the club so far, with his only goal coming against Malmo in the Champions League in October and is believed to want to remain at the club.

Tuchel made the selection decision to try drop Chistensen in order to influence the Danish international into signing a new deal.

"We have to hope it influences the contract situation a little bit. As I understood it the club wants the same, the player wants the same and the coach wants the same — (for Christensen) to stay. That’s why we need the commitment and then we can continue.”

It appears that this may have worked as in recent days the defender has dropped his old agent in order to pick up a new representative.

His old agent and father, Sten refused to comment on Tuchel's ultimatum.

"I will not comment on that at this time," responded Sten to Danish outlet BT. 

