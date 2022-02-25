Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Andreas Christensen Makes Respectful Chelsea Decision Over Future Amid Barcelona & Bayern Munich Interest

Andreas Christensen will leave England if he decided to depart Chelsea this summer, a decision made out of respect for the Blues, according to reports.

The 25-year-old is set to leave Chelsea this summer when his contract expires. No agreement has been reached with the club over an extension, despite the Blues believing a new deal had been reached last summer. 

But demands changed on the defender's side, he changed his agent at Christmas, and a departure is looking increasingly likely.

imago1010088979h

He is able to speak to clubs and can agree a pre-contract with another side. Barcelona and Bayern Munich are interested. The Spanish side have made an approach but are yet to strike an agreement with the Denmark international. 

Should interest come from England, Christensen will reject any approach, according to Fabrizio Romano

Read More

If Christensen leaves Chelsea, he will leave England out of respect for the west London outfit and Thomas Tuchel. 

imago1010082582h

Tuchel showed signs of frustration with the centre-back earlier this season because of the contract talks which saw Christensen stall, and led to the Chelsea head coach dropping him for a couple of games. 

"We are waiting a long time now for confirmation. It’s on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch off the pitch and walk the talk," he said. 

"He tells us he loves Chelsea, that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is the perfect fit, he is not done yet here, his career here is not finished."

Christensen isn't the only defender out of contract. Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger could also leave for free at the end of the season, with the club hoping to pen agreements with the duo.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010088973h
News

Report: Andreas Christensen Makes Respectful Chelsea Decision Over Future Amid Barcelona & Bayern Munich Interest

By Matt Debono
1 minute ago
imago1002015511h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Yet to Reach Azpilicueta & Christensen Agreements Despite Approaches

By Matt Debono
31 minutes ago
imago1008822159h
News

Jurgen Klopp Makes Liverpool Decision Over Who Will Start in Goal vs Chelsea for Carabao Cup Final

By Matt Debono
1 hour ago
imago0033312090h
News

Chelsea Learn UEFA Decision as 2021/22 Champions League Final to be Held in Paris

By Matt Debono
2 hours ago
imago0045977082h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Carabao Cup Final

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago
imago1008465400h
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Carabao Cup Final

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago
imago1009106395h
Transfer News

Revealed: Why Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele Declined January Move to Chelsea

By Nick Emms
3 hours ago
imago1010105749h
News

Report: Diogo Jota 'Winning Race' to Return for Liverpool's Carabao Cup Final vs Chelsea

By Nick Emms
4 hours ago