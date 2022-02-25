Andreas Christensen will leave England if he decided to depart Chelsea this summer, a decision made out of respect for the Blues, according to reports.

The 25-year-old is set to leave Chelsea this summer when his contract expires. No agreement has been reached with the club over an extension, despite the Blues believing a new deal had been reached last summer.

But demands changed on the defender's side, he changed his agent at Christmas, and a departure is looking increasingly likely.

He is able to speak to clubs and can agree a pre-contract with another side. Barcelona and Bayern Munich are interested. The Spanish side have made an approach but are yet to strike an agreement with the Denmark international.

Should interest come from England, Christensen will reject any approach, according to Fabrizio Romano.

If Christensen leaves Chelsea, he will leave England out of respect for the west London outfit and Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel showed signs of frustration with the centre-back earlier this season because of the contract talks which saw Christensen stall, and led to the Chelsea head coach dropping him for a couple of games.

"We are waiting a long time now for confirmation. It’s on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch off the pitch and walk the talk," he said.

"He tells us he loves Chelsea, that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is the perfect fit, he is not done yet here, his career here is not finished."

Christensen isn't the only defender out of contract. Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger could also leave for free at the end of the season, with the club hoping to pen agreements with the duo.

